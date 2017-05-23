Believe it or not, Twin Peaks and Gilmore Girls have a LOT in common.

Prepare yourself a “damn fine” cup of coffee: Twin Peaks has returned to our screens.

Even if you weren’t born when the show premiered 27 years ago, you probably have some vague recognition of its pop cultural legacy — whether that be Laura Palmer’s prom photo or the significance of a slice of cherry pie.

Twin Peaks‘ influence is evident in plenty of TV shows that followed it, but the last one I expected to find any parallels in was Gilmore Girls.

Yep, the towns of Stars Hollow and Twin Peaks have a lot of weird cross-overs.

This first came to my attention last year as I rewatched Gilmore Girls and realised the characters of Sherry and Anna were portrayed by the same actresses who played Shelly and Audrey in Twin Peaks.

Then, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life came along and there were even more parallels. When Ray Wise (who played Laura Palmer’s dad Leland) showed up as Emily Gilmore’s lover, and Rory referenced those famous words “wraaaapped in plaaaaastic”, I knew this couldn’t be mere coincidence.

A quick Google search confirms I'm not the only one.

Flavorwire writer Elisabeth Donnelly posits that all evidence points to Gilmore Girls being a Twin Peaks tribute show. Meanwhile, at Hello Giggles, Stephanie Watson puts forward a conspiracy theory that the two shows exist within the same universe.