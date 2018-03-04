6 TV characters who died... and then came back to life.

TV land is a weird place where strange things happen.

Like people never really die.

They just disappear or die in such mysterious circumstances that they can turn back up later and claim to have been in coma/have dreamt the whole thing/have faked their own death.

I like TV land very much.

Here are 6 of the most ridiculous “I’m dead… no wait, I’m not” storylines from TV:

Alison DiLaurentis, Pretty Little Liars

The whole premise of Pretty Little Liars is that teen mean girl Alison DiLaurentis is missing, presumed dead.

Then her body is found and, you know, tested for DNA and everyone is sure it is her. There’s a memorial service, there’s an investigation into her death, there’s a weird hooded person stalking a bunch of her friends.

Then after about 4385094509 twists and turns, Alison turns back up – alive and well – and certainly not dead.

Bart Bass, Gossip Girl

At the end of season two of Gossip Girl, Bart Bass dies in a car accident. It’s quite central to the plot line because he leaves Lily an important voicemail moments before the crash, and leaves his business, Bass Industries, to Chuck.

Do characters in TV shows and movies disproportionately die in car accidents? Yes. But by Gossip Girl standards, Bart’s death was semi-believable.

That’s until he’s not actually dead.

In season FIVE (legit two full seasons have passed), Blair walks into a room and sees Bart. Chuck investigates and it turns out that, yes, his father is still very much alive.

Bart explains that he had to fake his own death to stop something to do with oil trading bla bla bla Sudan bla bla bla killing his entire family bla bla bla. You see, when he went to hospital after the crash, he simply paid the doctor to pronounce him dead.

There are SO many problems with this plot line, including: what are the chances that you’re planning on faking your own death, and then you’re in a completely random and horrible car crash? Can you really bribe doctors to pronounce you dead? Can you live for a number of years, apparently being dead? How about money? You gave it all to Chuck? You have no where to live?

But never mind all that – a very competent (yet presumably not even 21-year-old) Chuck sorts everything out for his father with the people who were apparently going to kill his family.