Warning: This article contains information about child abuse which may be distressing for some readers.

1. One meal a day and showers twice a year: Police reveal details of the lives of 13 children held captive by their parents.

Shocking new details have emerged about the daily lives of 13 siblings who were held captive by their own parents in a Californian home.

According to NBC News, authorities have said the abuse the children - aged between 2 and 29 years old - suffered was "unimaginable".

The children were only allowed to shower just twice every year, and were given only one rationed meal per day.

"They're not being fed and they're living in these filthy, dirty conditions," Captain Greg Fellows, from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, told reporters during a press conference.

"That's going to take it's toll."

Despite taking a trip to Disneyland and visiting Las Vegas when their parents renewed their wedding vows, the siblings were largely cut off from the outside world.

"They weren't allowed to watch TV. They weren't allowed to have friends over - the normal things that kids do," the children's aunt, Teresa Robinette, told NBC's Today show.

The children were found after a 17-year-old girl escaped the home and dialled 911 from a disabled cell phone. She was so malnourished emergency responders first believed she was just 10 years old.

Authorities have said some of the siblings were "shackled to furniture" in "urine-filled" rooms. The siblings were so weak, they are currently receiving antibiotics, vitamins and nutrition via I.V. in hospital.

Investigators have conducted an exhaustive search of the home, as David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, are set to go before a judge in Riverside County on Thursday (US time) on charges of torture and child endangerment.