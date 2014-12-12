This campaign proves young women would rather be pretty than healthy

Image via Thinkstock

So it turns out young women in Australia value their looks more than their lives.

Earlier this year, the Queensland state government launched a $1.5 million campaign called ‘Your future isn’t pretty if you smoke.’ The campaign targets young females, creating awareness of the damage cigarettes have on your appearance.

Lawrence Springborg, QLD Minister for Health, says hard-hitting messages aren’t convincing young women to give up smoking.

“Research tells us that physical appearance is the main driver for young women to contemplate giving up smoking,” he said.

Do I support this campaign? 100%. Do I think it’s sad we’ve got to this point? Absolutely.

The fact that death and disease isn’t enough to deter young women from smoking, yet the prospect of premature ageing is, kind of shocks me. Forget about lung cancer and emphysema, wrinkles are what we should be afraid of.

To convince young women they should give up smoking, the campaign is using beautiful women to spread the message. The face of the campaign is 2009 Miss Universe Winner Rachael Finch, who posted this photo showing what she would look like if she smoked (and how good she looks because she doesn’t):

Australian beauty vlogger Chloe Morello is also a part of the campaign, spreading the message through a video where the makeup artist shows an extreme example of what she would look like if she smoked:

Here’s the part that made me cringe:

“Smoking is not hot! Cigarettes seriously ruin your looks – we’re talking wrinkles, damaged hair and blotchy, saggy skin. You’ll look way older than you actually are. And let’s not forget the yellow teeth and bad breath. Go smoke free. Stay pretty.”