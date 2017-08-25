The movie trailer deemed "too sexy" for TV is actually rather lovely.

When it comes to the film industry and what adults of the world can and can’t feast their eyes on with the ease of a YouTube clip, there are some sex scenes that is just too sexy to be aired, and they feature consensual sex shown from the female perspective.

At least that seems to be the case for Alicia Vikander‘s latest film, Tulip Fever, whose 30-second-long trailer has been issued an R-rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and banned from the Fox Network in the US due to its ample inclusion of sex scenes and boob shots.

Watch the Tulip Fever trailer playing above to see for yourself.

(In case you missed it, boobs are very, very R-rated. They've even more problematic than the nipples.)

In the extended two-minute-long trailer, we see Vikander, who plays Sophia, the wife of a wealthy Dutch merchant (Christoph Waltz), falling in love with a younger, poorer male artist named Jan Van Loos (Dane DeHaan). Van Loos has been commissioned to paint the pair during the "tulip mania" years of the 17th century, and the two secret lovers plan to run away together.

