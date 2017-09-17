Gemma gave birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl. Then her hair started falling out.

It has started. The end is nigh. So far it’s just a few strands, but I know in the next few weeks I will enter full scale hairmageddon.

What is this, I hear you, the uninitiated, ask? Well, it’s a special type of hell, wherein you kiss goodbye to the thick, lush strands of pregnancy and instead welcome the dismal, patchy, uninspiring mop that is postpartum hair.

No one told you about this? I know, right, I was the same first time around. Everyone conveniently forgets to warn you. Here you are, about four months after the birth of the baby, kind of getting your flow and adapting to your new post-pregnancy body when BAM – out of nowhere your hair starts falling out.

I’m not talking the odd, annoying strand of hair. I’m talking next level hair disintegration.

This is wash your hair and instantly clog the shower drain stuff (luckily mums of new babies tend to skimp on the hair washing a little… this lack of time for personal hygiene will come in handy if you hate unclogging that damn drain).

This is run your hands through your hair as you put it into a ponytail and come away with a handful of it.

This is look behind the couch where you spend most of your days and see enough hair for a bird to nest in (I only exaggerate a tiny bit).

Once hairmageddon kicks off you’ll find hair everywhere. It will get in food that you prepare (eww!). It will be all over your pillow in the morning.

You will be constantly picking it out of your baby’s mouth or their clenched fist. You’ll find yourself wondering how it got into their nappy (I believe mothers of boys need to be particularly cautious during this time as an errant hair can cause untold damage to their manly bits).