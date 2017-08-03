The five things no one tells you about their European holiday.

Just over a month ago, I got back from a three week European holiday.

I visited beautiful beaches, historical cities, famous museums, and iconic landmarks. I ate gelato in Rome and paella in Barcelona. I took selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower and stumbled upon the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace.

I also spent too much money, and was perpetually annoyed by other tourists. I missed the Eurostar and I think I contracted tinea. I stayed at a dodgy Airbnb and got charged $200 for international roaming. I went to an art gallery and then remembered I don’t really care about art.

These are the things no one tells you about their European holiday.

While we're all being inundated with frankly absurd photos of white sand beaches and perfect sunsets, of #memories and impossibly curated outfits, it's important to acknowledge the realities of travel. That is, a lot of it kinda sucks.

I've been to Europe a few times now (#blessed #wanderlust), and these are the moments I've never posted about on my Facebook feed.

"Even though I'm on a beach in Positano, I'm in a bad mood and I don't know why."

No but actually.

Feeling kinda sad while travelling is like guilt inception. You know you're not allowed to feel bad because you paid so much money. And the view. But also the experience.

But it's human nature to feel a wide range of emotions no matter where you are. And sometimes you wake up cranky in Positano, and have a fight about getting too sunburnt. Or you see Anne Hathaway getting out of a car and your boyfriend won't STOP TELLING YOU A BORING STORY AND SHUTUP YOU'RE MAKING IT HARD TO WATCH ANNE HATHAWAY.