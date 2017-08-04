The full transcript of Trump and Turnbull's infamous call has been leaked. It's not pretty.

"I am asking you as a very good friend," Turnbull said.

"This is a big deal. It is really, really important to us that we maintain it."

Turnbull explained the deal was for 1250 to 2000 refugees, but added Trump in the end, after vetting, would not have to take any refugees.

"You can decide to take 1000 or 100. It is entirely up to you," Turnbull said.

"The obligation is to only go through the process.

"I say this to you sincerely that it is in the mutual interest of the United States to say, 'Yes, we can conform with that deal - we are not obliged to take anybody we do not want, we will go through extreme vetting' and that way you are seen to show the respect that a trusted ally wants and deserves".

Trump said the deal "is going to kill me" and "makes me look so bad".

"I am the world's greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2000 people and I agree I can vet them, but that puts me in a bad position," Mr Trump said.

Trump added that he "hated" the thought of taking on Australia's refugees.

"I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now," he said.

"They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people."

He added that signing the deal would make him look like "a dope" and that he felt the deal was "ridiculous and Obama should never have signed it".

Just 24 minutes into the 60 minutes allotted for the phone call, Trump ended the conversation.

"As far as I am concerned, that is enough Malcolm," Trump said, ending the call.

"I have had it.

"I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day.

"Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous."

Turnbull then asked: "Do you want to talk about Syria and DPRK?" to which Trump responded, "This is crazy".

Trying to end things on a positive note, Turnbull thanks the President for his commitment to Australia and its people.

"It is very important to us," he said.

Trump fired back: "It is important to you and it is embarrassing to me. It is an embarrassment to me, but at least I got you off the hook. So you put me back on the hook."

Turnbull assured the US President that he could count on Australia, and the he would "be there again and again" for our American allies.

- With AAP