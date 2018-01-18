Donald Trump scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive ability test. Can you do the same?

President of the United States Donald Trump was fed up being labelled “unstable” by the public and media alike.

He ordered a full cognitive ability test as part of his first physical examination as president recently and, after scoring 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, any reports about ‘erratic behaviour’ must all be considered ‘fake news’… Or something like that, we presume.

“I’ve found no reason whatsoever to think the president has any issues with his thought processes,” Dr Ronny L Jackson, the White House physician, said on Tuesday.

He said Trump’s questionable state of mind “has been the narrative for a while” and that the president “saw doing the physical as an opportunity to put some of that to rest”, The New York Times reports.

This is all very logical, of course.

But search ‘Montreal Cognitive Assessment’ and you’ll see it’s a rapid-screening instrument for the detection of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. It involves drawing clocks and connecting dots and identifying animals. And there’s nothing on it about one’s ability to run a country.

Behold: