The missing ingredient in Hamish and Andy's new show is Hamish and Andy.

The veil has been lifted on Hamish Blake and Andy Lee’s mysterious new series True Story and it’s not what we expected.

True Story was previously being promoted so secretively that the only thing fans knew about the series was its title.

The first full length trailer, dropped during The 59th Annual Logie Awards, revealed the show would bring to life the ‘true stories’ shared by fans with the former radio hosts.

Listen to Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk explain what’s missing from Hamish and Andy’s new show on The Binge.

The teasing trailer granted audiences a look in to how this would look.

It seems the show will follow a format where each story is played out by actors while being partly narrated by the original teller.

The Binge hosts Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk admitted they were skeptical about what seems to be a different project for the comedic duo.

Both Laura and Tiffany believed the series relied too heavily on other talent and didn’t take advantage of its charismatic hosts.

“It’s almost like, anyone could have done this show,” Tiffany said.

“It’s a waste of them. It’s a waste of their talent,” Laura agreed.

Tiffany spoke about how one of the 'true stories' aired in the promotional clip seemed to be drawing on rather low-brow humour.