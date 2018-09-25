Troy Clark will be executed on Wednesday. He has always maintained his innocence.

On Wednesday, Troy Clark will be executed.

A cocktail of drugs will flow through his veins and end his life.

The convicted murderer has spent the last 16 years on Texas’ infamous death row. To this day, on the eve of his execution, he maintains his innocence.

On May 19, 1998, Clark’s former housemate Christina Muse was brutally murdered. She was just 20 years old at the time of her death.

Court documents show that Clark used a stun gun to overpower his former housemate. He then bound her legs, hands, and mouth, and dragged Muse into the kitchen in the house they once shared in Tyler, Texas.

Clark’s girlfriend, Tory Gene Bush, was in another room of the house at the time. She heard a loud “whack” and went to the kitchen to see what was happening.

There, she witnessed Clark dragging Muse’s bloody body to the bathtub.

“Clark told Bush to help him hold Muse’s head under water and threatened her when she hesitated,” the court documents show.

“After drowning Muse, Clark told Bush to go buy some lime. Bush then went across the street to (another) house to get a ride to the store. When Bush returned, she took the lime to Clark… where she saw Muse’s body in a blue barrel filled with cement mix.

“Clark poured the lime into the barrel, mixed in water, and put a lid on the barrel.”

As the Houston Chronicle reports Clark, with the help of Bush, then dumped the body on the property owned by their landlord.

According to court documents, Clark killed Muse because he was worried she would tell the police about his drug dealing operation.

In 2002, the now 50-year-old was sentenced to death over the murder.

Bush received 20 years behind bars for her role in the murder and the dumping of the body.

However, Clark claims he was set up and that Bush was the mastermind behind the whole operation.

In 2002, when he was just 33, he wrote a letter describing how “horrified” he was that he was wrongly convicted.

“How can an innocent person be sent to death row,” he wrote. “I did not commit this horrible crime.”

According to the Austin Chronicle, he appealed his conviction in 2017, but it was upheld by the US Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, Walk In Those Shoes, a website that publishes poems from death row inmates, published a haunting poem written by Clark in which he spoke about waiting to die.

“Empty inside, no longer a man, only a shell,” he wrote in the poem. “Missing my children all these years, shattered dreams, lost hopes, silent tears.”