Tricky trend: how to wear head-to-toe white.

By NICKY CHAMP

It’s unforgiving, stains easily and gives you period leakage paranoia.

On that note, I’m happy to report that white is the main colour trend for this spring/summer.

Make that head-to-toe white.

White on white on white.

Step inside any fashion chain store right now and you’ll see around 60% of their stock is dedicated to the virginal shade.

In what is no doubt a nod to the big names in fashion like Stella McCartney, Prada, Celine, Marni, Chloe and Balenciaga who all sent models down the catwalk head-to-toe white for their spring/summer shows.

If ever there was a time to invest in Napisan, it’s now.

It’s amazing how fashion designers can so swiftly change our perception of colour from one season to the next. One minute we’re draping ourselves in traffic-cone neon orange and the next we’re subbing it out for the palest sorbet shades and textured whites.

Mixing in different textures and soft creams with your white outfit keeps it looking modern. Look out for textured cottons, cut-out lace, lightweight leather and sheer layered tops. This trend has taken cues from luxe sportswear so shop for casual relaxed-style pants and shorts over tight jeans.

For those who to break up the look, a black accent in shoes or accessories like bracelets. rings and watches looks chic and sophisticated.

1. Casual drape top, Topshop.

2. Soft drape short, Seed.

3. Kitten eye sunglasses, Asos.

4. Ava leather espadrille, Seed.

1.Beaten elongated ring, Witchery.

2. Laser cut tank, Witchery.

3. Soft drape pant, Country Road.

4. Body Bronze Dry Touch SPF50 Instant Bronzer, ModelCo.

5. Paige strap heel, Seed.

1. Perspex arrow necklace, Seed.

2. Leather roll clutch, Evan Evina.

3. Wrap Jumpsuit, Seed.

4. Metallic thin ankle strap heel, River Island.

5. Balenciaga Florabotanica perfume, Adore Beauty.

Need more inspiration? Check out the gallery for more head-to-toe looks:

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

3e750e4527323081ca3e28ec3971be5e

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

Images via Pinterest.

f891de7b628bd8d41aec3cb046f0ce83

f8ae6e192b250b7b60af28945a94e2c3

oliviapalermooliviapalermowalksaroundf1j199qjc83x

For more beauty and style news like Mamamia Style on Facebook: