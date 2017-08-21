The family of missing Australian boy, Julian Cadman, have confirmed the seven-year-old was among the 13 people killed in Barcelona’s terror attack. The family have since paid tribute to their son in a heart-wrenching statement.

Julian and his mother, Jom, had been in Barcelona for a family wedding, and became separated when a van ploughed into crowds in the city’s busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday evening.

Julian’s mother, who is originally from the Philippines, remains in hospital, one of more than 100 people hurt in the attack that has been claimed by Islamic State.

“Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family,” a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on behalf of the Cadman family said. “As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces.”

“We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.”

The family thanked those who had helped in the search for Julian and said their thoughts and prayers were with the families of other victims in the Barcelona attack. They asked for privacy and said they would not be making any further statements.

Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Brit boy Julian Cadman killed in Barcelona terrorhttps://t.co/15JAIuUnUF pic.twitter.com/JIsEF1KYiD — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 20, 2017

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed the death and said Australia continues to provide consular assistance to the family.

“The Australian government is deeply saddened to confirm that Julian Cadman, a seven-year-old Australian boy, was among those killed in the terrorist attack in Barcelona,” she said.

Spanish police and authorities tweeted in Spanish that Julian had been formally identified, while Spain’s Interior Ministry said his identity had been confirmed by DNA testing.

The UK Foreign Office had also been providing assistance to the Cadman family.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: “I send my sincerest sympathies to the family of Julian Cadman and all those who loved him. His death is a tragedy.”