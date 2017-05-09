"Celebrating Sophie Rose: a mum who owned her right to enjoy motherhood."

I first connected with Sophie Emma Rose when I wrote a post defending her choice to breastfeed her four-year-old son.

After the article, we kept in touch. She even agreed to be interviewed for my personal blog, and I keenly followed her as she became pregnant and continued raising awareness of her lifestyle and breastfeeding choices on YouTube.

We struck up a mum solidarity over Facebook, based on the belief that every mum deserves the right to enjoy motherhood – NO judgement.

Sophie Rose discusses breastfeeding in 2016. Post continues…

Video by Sophie Rose

So it was with an extremely heavy heart that I heard she was involved in a road accident and an even heavier heart that her and her baby passed away after the collision. I am still in shock about it all.

After hearing the tragic news last night about Sophie’s accident I can’t stop thinking about her, her unborn baby and her partner and little boy and what they must be going through.

Therefore, in honour of Sophie, the little person she was carrying, and her love Danny and son Shaye who she has so heartbreakingly had to leave behind, I want to re-share what I wrote last November in defence of Sophie and her parenting choices.

Why the hell does everyone care so much about the choices this woman (who I would like to place my fave maternity bra on that none of them actually know or have met) makes? Why do we feel the need to sling mud, to debate over whether she is a bad mum scarring her child forever, that she is not a fit parent, that she is disgusting and crossing the line from nurturing into the perverse?