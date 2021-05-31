As someone with dry and sensitive skin prone to eczema, I’m always on the lookout for products that will address my concerns but won’t irritate my fussy skin.

Sensitive skin can look like redness and inflammation, but it can also be breakouts, oily zones, dry patches or overall dullness.

Typically, you would look towards more active ingredients like a salicylic acid or vitamin C to help target these, but I sometimes find it difficult to use them without causing more irritation.

One of my absolute pet peeves is when I’m trying to treat a breakout and the product also dries out the skin around it, causing a dry patch. I'll then try to fix with a heavier cream that then causes more pimples and so the cycle goes on.

Enter: Tribe Skincare, a results-driven Australian brand I tried with sensitive skin at its core.

A little about Tribe Skincare

Tribe Skincare began with Kayla Houlihan, whose experience running a skin clinic in Geelong, VIC gave her perspective into those with sensitive skin types, and how the skincare industry can often overlook them in favour of more active products.

From here, she created what she couldn’t already find and Tribe Skincare was born! As well as being Australian made and owned, they’re all natural, pregnancy safe and vegan friendly, so they’re really ticking all the boxes.