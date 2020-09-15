'It smells like a summer holiday.' 7 women road-test Tribe Skincare's Clean Me! Balm Cleanser.

The tribe has spoken… about ’s Clean Me! Balm Cleanser, that is. Tribe Skincare
Clean Me! Balm Cleanser, is known for being all natural, vegan friendly, and locally made.The Aussie skincare company’s number one best seller, the
Oh, and for being perfect for anyone with even the most sensitive skin, looking to add a bit of 'summer holiday' into their daily skincare routine. Which is all of us, really.
The Mamamia You Beauty Group trialled Clean Me!, with a general consensus that it leaves you feeling fresh, is great for sensitive skin, and doesn't strip the moisture from your face. But before we get into that, this is the lowdown on your next must-have cleanser.
Clean Me! Balm Cleanser is described as a soothing liquid cleansing balm that gently melts away make up, dirt and oils. Powered by desert lime, aloe vera, and rosehip oils, it’s suitable for both dry and oily skin types.
And get this – it’s even safe enough to use on the eye area for the removal of non-waterproof eye makeup. Love a multi-tasker.
Clean Me! can be used morning and night, by gently massaging it in circular motions onto damp skin. You then rinse with warm water, and enjoy cleansed and hydrated skin that smells like a summer holiday.