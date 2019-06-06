-With AAP.

1. “It’s disgusting.” Foster brother of Tiahleigh Palmer found on Tinder.

Trent Thorburn, Tiahleigh Palmer’s foster brother who was convicted of incest, has reportedly been using Tinder.

Trent, now 22, was released from prison in 2018 after being convicted of incest and other crimes and has now been identified by women using the online dating platform.

Tiahleigh’s biological mother, Cindy Palmer, was sent screenshots of his alleged profile, where Trent goes by the name TJ and lists his job as an automotive metal fabricator.

“It’s disgusting but it does hurt,” Cindy told 9News.

Tiahleigh Palmer’s body was found on the banks of the Gold Coast’s Pimpama River on November 5, 2015, six days after she went missing while in the care of the Thorburns.

In May 2018, Rick Thorburn pleaded guilty to murder, interfering with a corpse, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and two counts of perjury, and was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his foster daughter.

The court heard the 57-year-old had expressed fear that his son, Trent, may go to prison following revelations the teenager had been sexually abusing Tiahleigh. "We need to think this through, deal with this properly," he told his family.

Between about 8pm and 10pm on October 29, 2015, Rick Thorburn killed the schoolgirl then disposed of her body, the court heard.

Cindy said Trent's alleged Tinder profile was "a slap in the face".

"The whole family have gone on to live their lives as if nothing's happened and I’m the only one here living this sentence," she told 9News.

Trent was jailed in September 2017 for a maximum of four years after pleading guilty at the Beenleigh District Court to four charges, including incest. He was released in January 2018.