'The Candyman's retro act is becoming more and more embarrassing.'

The Candyman and his mega-lifestyle may be popular with his 455,000 plus insta followers but for the rest of us his antics are Benny Hill-meets-Hugh Hefner-meets-Donald Trump. There’s something dated and more than a little forced about his whole gold-plated, Ferrari opulence. And how can you really take someone seriously who needs so many other people to validate his lifestyle?

After a bizarre party on Saturday night which included women in all states of undress, a staged invasion by armed “fun police” and a bazooka attack on an actor posing as an A Current Affair reporter, the Candyman just wants people to relax and enjoy the fun.

Video by A Current Affair, Channel 9

But while I’m all for Travers living exactly the type of life he sees fit, I’m not as keen on the implication that anyone who thinks Travers is a little off in his objectification of women is a wowser.

Is it really a case of the fun police spoiling the good times, or of Travers employing the same sort of argument people used to use to defend sexual harassment? Remember when THAT was just a bit of harmless fun and girls who complained about being groped were just silly for causing a fuss?

No-one wants to live in a country where the Candyman can’t make choices about his own life, especially when the women involved are consenting adults. If it floats your boat to be led round on a leash, then go for it.

Yes, we could be outraged by a man who pretends to shoot at reporters, walks women on leashes and thinks peak sophistication is a gold-plated Lamborghini, but really, he’s just a man who’s trying really, really hard to impress you.

Does he score an invite to your next pool party? Because I think I’ll make sure mine gets lost in the post.