'The Candyman's retro act is becoming more and more embarrassing.'

Watching the over-the-top antics at Travers Beynon’s latest party – a $500,000 Gold Coast extravaganza that featured bikini-clad women, bazookas and an elephant – it was hard not to feel a little bit sorry for the self-proclaimed party king.
For all intents and purposes the tobacco store millionaire – better known by his Instagram name Candyman – is ‘living the life’. He has money. He has a rock-hard gym bod and a voluptuous wife, and he’s often surrounded by a bevy of bikini babes who like to lounge around his pool, Playboy-mansion-style. He also has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, which makes him, ya know, “relevant”.
If you believe his hyperbole, Travers is a hard-working businessman who just happens to enjoy a life of excess and good clean fun on the side.
It certainly makes for pretty pictures on Instagram. If you haven’t had a look, it’s a string of posts of women with barely covered breasts, sometimes being led around on leashes. In his Halloween update, four women lie naked on the floor of the mansion covered in blood, as he answers the door to a ‘cop’, weapon still in hand. Forgive me for not being all that impressed.