6 tips for travelling while pregnant.

The good news for expectant mums looking for a little relaxation before ‘me time’ becomes ‘we time’ is that as long as you’re healthy and organised, pregnancy should be no barrier to travel.

Unless you’re experiencing a high risk pregnancy, travelling with a baby on board is eminently doable. In fact, for first time mums, it may just be the last time, for a long time, you’ll travel unencumbered!

The key is to talk to your doctor first, time it well and choose a destination which allows for lots of rest and relaxation, while catering to your growing bump’s needs.

And think hard about the kind of holiday you’re after. This is certainly not the time to be base-jumping in the Venezuelan jungle, scuba-diving through a shipwreck or trekking through the Himalayas… pregnancy makes women far more vulnerable to altitude sickness and baby needs plenty of oxygen.

This is a time for planning nothing more labour intensive than a trip to the day spa for a prenatal massage. Just remember that saunas and hot spas are out as overheating is bad for bub. And it is best to avoid any travel to developing nations as local medical care may not be up to scratch.

Pregnant women can safely visit many places, but just use a little common sense. Travel to areas where malaria is prevalent is particularly unwise as a pregnant woman is twice as likely to be bitten by a mosquito due to increased heat production and blood circulation. And always check with your doctor before booking a flight to any country that requires vaccinations, as some can pose risks to your unborn baby.

Most of all just be prepared to chill out. Put your feet up, your sunnies on and simply loll about on the beach with a good book while your partner waits on you – hand, foot and belly!

1. Travel in your second trimester.

Though every pregnancy is different, for most women, the second trimester is the best time to travel as their nausea has generally subsided and their expanding belly is still small enough to move around with ease. That doesn’t mean women can’t travel during the rest of their pregnancy, but check with your doctor first.