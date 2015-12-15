Mother alters her tattoo in support of her transgender son.

A mum has made a touching decision to show her support for her son’s choice to reveal he is transgender.

As Lindsay Peace’s son Ace, who was born a girl, grew up, he realised he was a boy who was born in the wrong body. After telling his family he was transgender, Ace, 15, was greatly supported by his family.

But there was one thing that Ace, from Calgary, Alberta, found uncomfortable. His mum's tattoo, which she had added to her body before Ace shared his life changing news.

"It made him sad. It was just a constant reminder of this time in his life," Lindsay told News Hour Calgary.