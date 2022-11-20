For 17 years, Tracy Grimshaw has occupied our TV screens as host of popular Channel Nine news program A Current Affair.

The award-winning journalist, who has been in the media and entertainment industry for 40 years, has been at the forefront of some of Australia's most confronting news stories.

But earlier this year, the TV veteran made headlines herself when she announced she would be leaving the desk of A Current Affair - and television in general.

Watch: Tracy Grimshaw announces she is leaving A Current Affair. Story continues below.



Video via Nine.

"It’s been a big decision and before the gossip websites start telling you rubbish, I want you to know it’s been my decision alone and I’m not being shoved out the door by the boys' club because I’m too old," she said. "I’m not too old, I’m just a bit tired."