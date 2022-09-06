The face of A Current Affair: Everything we know about Tracy Grimshaw.

Tracy Grimshaw was just a kid when A Current Affair first beamed on her family's television set.

Considered "required viewing" in her house, Grimshaw would tune in every night to watch late journalist Mike Willesee interview politicians, actors and everyone in between.

50 years on, Grimshaw never imagined she'd be the face millions of Aussies would one day watch from their own lounge rooms.

"Back then, I was going to be a vet or a flight attendant so if you’d told me that one day I’d sit in this chair, let alone occupy it for 17 years, I’d have thought you were mad," the 62-year-old said as she announced her departure from the show on Monday night.

Sharing the news with her viewers first, the Walkley-award-winning journalist announced, "I’ve decided to finish up with A Current Affair".

"It’s been a big decision and before the gossip websites start telling you rubbish, I want you to know it’s been my decision alone and I’m not being shoved out the door by the boys' club because I’m too old."

"I’m not too old, I’m just a bit tired", she added, before explaining she's "basically been a shift worker for 26 years" during her time on the Today Show and A Current Affair.

Grimshaw, who has enjoyed a 40 year career in the industry, went on to say she will be finishing up the show in November.