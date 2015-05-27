Jaw. Dropped.

Tracy Spicer’s first love was Harry. He was “spikey” on top. And “hard” on the bottom. And yes, Harry was her hairbrush.

Spicer, 47, made these confession – and many, many more – on ABC’s Confession Booth podcast.

The Debrief Daily columnist is not just a polished and thoughtful journalist – she’s a Valium-stealing badass with a tattoo on her bum.

For the magnificent 10-minute confession, Spicer used as her basis the seven deadly sins – and believe me, she’s committed every single one of them.

“They say lust is born of an unmet need for God,” she begins, in her newsreader’s plummy voice.

“But I’ve always found it to be an unmet need for cock.”

TRACEY SPICER SAID COCK.

It only gets better from there.

