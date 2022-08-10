Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine is a darkly comedic tale of grief and friendship.

Thomasin McKenzie leads a new, darkly comedic series from Stan about grief and friendship.

Inspired by true events, Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine is a six-part dark comedy following 20-something Vivian Cunningham, played by Kiwi talent McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho).

Vivian's life is... well, a bit of a mess. Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother's vegan food truck with a bacon-flavoured vape and this week she's inherited her grandfather's coastal clifftop house, and is tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge.

They seem to respond to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology - so, maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she'll slowly start to save herself?

Image: Stan.

The series explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. It examines family, legacy and ultimately asks: how many lives do we have to save before we'll save ourselves?

Totally Completely Fine is created and executive produced by Gretel Vella (The Great) and is currently filming in Sydney.

Vella describes it as her "heart project".