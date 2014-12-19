Tori Johnson's partner on the man he loved for 14 years.

It is the flowers that he thinks would have overwhelmed Tori.

“Tori loves flowers and this is probably the most beautiful thing he would ever have seen.”

For the partner of Tori Johnson, Thomas Zinn, the floral tribute in Martin Place, which is slowly helping Sydney piece together a shattered city is beautiful.

“It is amazing he has been able to make our city smell like flowers, there is no more beautiful thing he could have imagined.”

In an emotional interview with TODAY’s Lisa Wilkinson Thomas Zinn, Tori’s partner of 14-years has spoken just days after the tragic death of the man he spent 14 years with, and hoped to marry.

He described his life partner as “a humble and very generous person” to whom family was everything.

The words from the partner of Tori Johnson are heartbreaking to hear.

“He made it very clear that family was the most important thing in our lives and that we have to cherish that and spend enough time with our families.

“That was an absolute priority.”

Tori Johnson was one of 17 people taken hostage by self-proclaimed ‘sheik’ Man Haron Monis in Sydney’s Martin Place on Monday, and one of two hostages to die.

An initial post-mortem has shown that he was shot at close range just before 2am on Tuesday morning.

The grief etched on the face of his partner is difficult to absorb.

Their 14-year partnership of love, respect and joy destroyed by events many of us are still struggling to make sense of.

Thomas Zinn told Lisa Wilkinson that while he has not had contact with the family of Katrina Dawson, who also lost her life during the siege he thinks of them constantly.

“Katrina’s family is as affected as us we have not have contact directly but we wish them all the best.“