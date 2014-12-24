Today, Tori Johnson's friends celebrated his "love, generosity and life."

The memorial service of Sydney siege victim Tori Johnson, 34, has taken place at St Stephen’s Uniting Church in Sydney’s CBD.

The church is only a few hundred metres from where he died.

Tori’s father Ken and Partner Thomas are amongst the family and friends who carried Tori’s coffin. Image via 9 News.

Mr Johnson’s partner Thomas Zinn, a hotel manager, and parents Ken and Rowena Johnson — as well as Mr Johnson’s younger brother James, who has flown home from Canada, have said they want the service to be a “positive reflection” of Mr Johnson’s life, Fairfax Media reports.

The service started at 11am, and images of the order of service were this morning released on social media.

Photo: Twitter/ @tomsteinfort

The order of service also includes a beautiful image of Tori with his partner of 14 years, Thomas Zinn.

Photo: Twitter/ @tomsteinfort

Guests listened to Shubert’s classic Ave Maria as they entered.

A eulogy was given by Tori’s father, Ken Johnson, before a number of tributes by mourners including Mr Zinn.

Photo: Twitter/ @tomsteinfort

The service also included a charcoal self-portrait by Tori.

Photo: Twitter/ @tomsteinfort

The service was taking place as the Martin Place memorial was being removed, following the prediction of wet weather:

Our thoughts are with the family of Tori Johnson — as well as the loved ones of the other Sydney siege victim, Katrina Dawson — as they pay tribute today to the ones they have lost.

In a very touching moment, the hostages who were with Tori in the cafe united in Martin Place after his funeral to view the new floral tribute to the victims:

Sydney siege hostages Selena Win Pe, Harriet Denny and Joel Herat with Reverend Bill Crews at the Martin Place memorial, this afternoon.

Joel Herat, Elly Chen and Fiona Ma lay flowers at Martin Place today.

Fiona Ma and Selena Win Pe comfort each other at Martin Place.

Ave Maria was played at Tori’s memorial:



Lindt has set up a tribute fund for Tori Johnson at Beyond Blue. To donate click here.

You can read about Katrina Dawson’s memorial service in this post. To read more about Australia farewelling these two heroes today, see this post.

More tributes to the victims of the Sydney siege:

Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place

Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place

Katrina Dawson's children leave her a note.

bouquet

Floral tributes at Martin Place

A woman places a bouquet

A muslim bride places flowers at Martin Place

The scene from above

Tori Johnson's father visits the memorial.

Via @nova969.

Via Getty images.

Via @Champsbutterfly.

Via @DaveyCampbell85.

Via @plmcky.

Via @Anneke363Y.

Via Facebook.

Via @UKolizer.

Via @2DAYFM.

Via @shannonbyrne23.

Via @newscomauHQ.

Via @Y7News.

Via @hollaitskim.

Via @BFMunchkin.

Via Channel 9. Via Channel 9.

Via Channel 10. Via Channel 10.

Via ABC News. Via ABC News.

Via Channel 10. Via Channel 10.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images.

Via @RhiannonHoyle.

Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via @kerrinbinnie

Via @stephanieando.

Via @MCG.

Via @dailytelegraph.

Via @jason_om.

Via @stephanieando.

Via @lizziepearl.

Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images.