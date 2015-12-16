The 5 yoga trends we'll be seeing more of in 2016.

Image: iStock.

There’s no denying yoga has been big business here in Australia in 2015.

It seems every woman and her activewear has tried her hand (well, her body) at some kind of yoga this year, whether it be acro, aerial or Bikram. While the movement isn’t set to disappear any time soon, we can expect to see yoga take some interesting new forms over the next 12 months.

Here are the five yoga trends we’ll be seeing more of in our gyms and our Instagram feeds in 2016. #Namaste.

1. Cultural diversification

According to Shyamala Benakovic, CEO of Yoga Australia, local yogis will increasingly marry indigenous storytelling into their practice in the coming months. Although this won’t necessarily filter down into your gym’s yoga classes, there have been some exciting developments in yoga in the indigenous community this year.

“In 2015 we saw the first aboriginal man being trained in yoga and how to teach yoga, Wayne Tompkins,” Benakovic explains.

“In November Loraine Rushton, the founder of Zenergy Yoga, trained the first team from the Aboriginal Land Council to teach yoga to children. The team are now equipped to teach yoga to children in their respective yoga communities.”

2. SUP yoga.

No, it's not a hip way of saying hello to yoga. This trend involves performing Asana or Yoga poses on a 10-12 foot stand-up paddleboard (i.e. a SUP) on a body of water. Yep, it does require some serious balance, so it's best to do this under the guidance of a trained yoga instructor.