Holiday porn: The 10 most luxurious Bali pool villas you'll ever see.

The popularity of Bali Pool Villas continues to rise as holidaymakers lap up the space and luxury of having a pool villa to indulge their holiday fantasies. Skyscanner Australia has done the legwork to find some of the best pool villas in Bali.

Sited on an elevated clifftop plateau above the Indian Ocean, dramatic views sit front and centre at Alila Villas Uluwatu. Exquisite modern design, bamboo-lined ceilings and luxurious rattan furnishings create a plush haven of environmentally sustainable perfection.

Recycled railway sleepers and telephone poles are ingeniously re-purposed. Open plan designs encourage natural breezes, shunning the need for air-conditioning. Each villa is centred around a 21m infinity pool edged with timber decks and private cabanas. Walkways and bridges connect relaxation pavilions and swimming pool with living areas.

Highlight: It’s all about the view – lap it up!

Location: Uluwatu