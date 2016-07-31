dating

The top 10 most attractive names and occupations have been revealed.

It may sound silly but sometimes you can’t help but associate certain traits with certain names. And now International dating app Happn has shared its data with The Independent to reveal the top 10 most attractive names in online dating.

Looks like Ross and Rachel didn't make the cut. Source: Screenshot/NBC.

Here they are:

Men: 

  1. James
  2. Richard
  3. Tom
  4. Will
  5. Sam
  6. Ben
  7. Alex
  8. David
  9. Adam
  10. Chris

Women:

  1. Sarah
  2. Sophie
  3. Laura
  4. Charlotte
  5. Jessica
  6. Emma
  7. Emily
  8. Katie
  9. Lucy
  10. Anna

The data was drawn from users who used the geographically-charged application in London. The application also sourced the ten most attractive occupations for men and women.

They include:

Men: 

  1. Entrepreneur
  2. Lawyer
  3. Designer
  4. Architect
  5. Property developer
  6. Strategic consultant
  7. Advertising manager
  8. Broker
  9. Consultant
  10. Creative director

Women: 

  1. Marketing manager
  2. Lawyer
  3. PR executive
  4. Teacher
  5. Designer
  6. Personal assistant
  7. Consultant
  8. Finance
  9. Interior designer
  10. Journalist

Did you make the cut? It's okay. I'm sure the results would be different if they were taken from our capitals.

Definitely a few more Sheilas in the mix.

