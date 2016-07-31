The top 10 most attractive names and occupations have been revealed.

It may sound silly but sometimes you can’t help but associate certain traits with certain names. And now International dating app Happn has shared its data with The Independent to reveal the top 10 most attractive names in online dating.
Here they are:
Men:
- James
- Richard
- Tom
- Will
- Sam
- Ben
- Alex
- David
- Adam
- Chris
Women:
- Sarah
- Sophie
- Laura
- Charlotte
- Jessica
- Emma
- Emily
- Katie
- Lucy
- Anna
The data was drawn from users who used the geographically-charged application in London. The application also sourced the ten most attractive occupations for men and women.
They include:
Men:
- Entrepreneur
- Lawyer
- Designer
- Architect
- Property developer
- Strategic consultant
- Advertising manager
- Broker
- Consultant
- Creative director
Women:
- Marketing manager
- Lawyer
- PR executive
- Teacher
- Designer
- Personal assistant
- Consultant
- Finance
- Interior designer
- Journalist
Did you make the cut? It's okay. I'm sure the results would be different if they were taken from our capitals.
Definitely a few more Sheilas in the mix.
