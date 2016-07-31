The top 10 most attractive names and occupations have been revealed.

It may sound silly but sometimes you can’t help but associate certain traits with certain names. And now International dating app Happn has shared its data with The Independent to reveal the top 10 most attractive names in online dating.

Here they are:

Men:

James Richard Tom Will Sam Ben Alex David Adam Chris

Women:

Sarah Sophie Laura Charlotte Jessica Emma Emily Katie Lucy Anna

The data was drawn from users who used the geographically-charged application in London. The application also sourced the ten most attractive occupations for men and women.

They include:

Men:

Entrepreneur Lawyer Designer Architect Property developer Strategic consultant Advertising manager Broker Consultant Creative director

Women:

Marketing manager Lawyer PR executive Teacher Designer Personal assistant Consultant Finance Interior designer Journalist

Did you make the cut? It's okay. I'm sure the results would be different if they were taken from our capitals.

Definitely a few more Sheilas in the mix.