'My friend told me I was 'too much drama'. It destroyed my self-confidence.'

It isn’t said to me directly, but the words travel through the grapevine so they reach me eventually.

“… it’s just that you’re too much drama.”

Who knows if it’s a misquote, or a paraphrase—it doesn’t matter. The sentiment is the same, and it worms its way under my skin and stays there. For a very long time.

Everyone knows the “drama” friend.

They are the one who is surrounded by chaos, and nothing is ever easy or straightforward.

The insidious implication is that they manufacture the drama, manipulate situations to play the victim, to position themselves as the centre of attention again and again. They are exhausting; they are relentless. They are too much.

That was the label that had just been slapped onto me.

I use the word ‘slapped’ with intent here, because that was what it felt like at the time. A slap to the face. A sucker punch to the gut. That sickening feeling that settles low in your stomach, heavy like cement.

I’d like to add a little context.

I was young at the time, we all were, me and this group of friends who had labelled me “too much drama.”

My life was, admittedly, quite tumultuous at the time. I was coming out the other side of a breakup, and discovering the “wonder” that was alcohol and night-clubbing.

I was dealing with a changing body shape while still suffering from an eating disorder.

I had no grasp on alcohol moderation (something I’d never learn until I eventually became sober) and was diagnosed with a generalised anxiety disorder and depression.

All in all – I was a bubbling pot of emotions. I was chaotic; I know this. I felt out of control in so many aspects of my life and it couldn’t help but emerge in my behaviour.

I was using a crazy party lifestyle as a coping method, and that wasn’t my friend’s scene at the time. So, there was distance already forming between us. But I still loved them. I thought they still loved me. Maybe they did. But they took more and more steps away from me until I raised the issue with them and with those parting words – “too much drama” – they were more or less gone from my life.

I have no issue with setting down boundaries with friends or people who you find draining.

There is nothing wrong with putting yourself first and stepping back from a relationship that you feel has become toxic.

I’ve made this move myself in the past, making a conscious decision to remove myself from the lives of people who I know that, emotionally and mentally, I no longer have the capacity to deal with.