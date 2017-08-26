CULT BUY: The flawless foundation that will last longer on a night out than you will.

When it comes to foundation, I rarely stray from my two favourites – Rimmel London Match Perfection Foundation for most of the year and It Cosmetics CC Cream on those days I’m feeling particularly summery.

I’ve tried most of the high-end foundations and haven’t been impressed enough to make the switch from my pharmacy go-to.

But last week I got a tan which meant for the first time in my life, my porcelain ivory shade was too light for me. With a weekend of functions coming up, I scrambled around the Mamamia beauty cupboard to find a darker foundation that would see me through.

Clearly I hate colour ???? throwback to video filming at @mamamiaaus when I road tested using nothing but @vaselineau on my lashes, brows and cheekbones (and even on my hair to get rid of flyaways). About as minimalist as I get… A post shared by Brittany Stewart (@brittanybeautybts) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:33am PDT



Above: Me normally with my porcelain ivory skin.

A swatch of the Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $57, in Sand proved to be a perfect colour match.

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t expecting much. A seriously hyped-up product, I’d read mixed reviews when it was first released last year which had put me off initially purchasing.

I shouldn’t have been so quick to judge.