CULT BUY: The flawless foundation that will last longer on a night out than you will.

When it comes to foundation, I rarely stray from my two favourites – Rimmel London Match Perfection Foundation for most of the year and It Cosmetics CC Cream on those days I’m feeling particularly summery.
I’ve tried most of the high-end foundations and haven’t been impressed enough to make the switch from my pharmacy go-to.
But last week I got a tan which meant for the first time in my life, my porcelain ivory shade was too light for me. With a weekend of functions coming up, I scrambled around the Mamamia beauty cupboard to find a darker foundation that would see me through.
Above: Me normally with my porcelain ivory skin.
A swatch of the Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $57, in Sand proved to be a perfect colour match.
I’ll be honest, I wasn’t expecting much. A seriously hyped-up product, I’d read mixed reviews when it was first released last year which had put me off initially purchasing.
I shouldn’t have been so quick to judge.