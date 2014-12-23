This morning on the Today Show, host Lisa Wilkinson asked the Prime Minister to name his top achievement as Minister for Women in 2014.

“Well, you know, it is very important to do the right thing by families and households,” the Prime Minister said.

“As many of us know, women are particularly focused on the household budget and the repeal of the carbon tax means a $550 a year benefit for the average family.”

Prime Minister Abbott speaking to Lisa Wilkinson this morning.

It seems that in the one year, three months and 15 days since Tony Abbott appointed himself Minister for Women, after countless briefings, meetings and events, here is the sum of everything he has learned about the issues impacting women in Australia and internationally:

1. Women’s issues = families and households.

2. Women hate environmental issues.

Well, sure, some women don’t want action on climate change. And nobody is going to kick $550 out of the bed for farting.

But it is complete and utter bullshit to say that women’s issues are only those associated with home life.

Women DO leave the house, Mr Abbott. And they face more significant challenges than balancing the grocery budget. The pay gap on its own means that women get paid $1 million less than men over their lifetimes – which makes $550 seem a like chump change.

Yes, many women do have to bear the majority of caring responsibilities and domestic duties (and that’s an issue in itself).

But there are a myriad of critical issues facing the well-being of women that desperately need the attention of this country’s leader – and its dedicated Minister.



Watch Prime Minister Abbott’s full interview here:

So, Mr Abbott, it is entirely unacceptable that the biggest thing you did for women this year was dismantle the policy of the previous government on climate change.

Especially when 1 in 5 women in this country experience sexual violence (the risk is higher if you are an Aboriginal woman or disabled).

Especially when women are earning almost 20 cents in the dollar less than men for the same work, and female graduates are earning almost 10 percent less than male grads.

Especially when one woman is dying every week in this country at the hands of their partner.