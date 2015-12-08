Over the weekend, Tony Abbott proved that his transformation from Prime Minister to just “a regular dude in a baseball cap” was complete by buying a fridge from a couple on Gumtree.

He sealed the deal with this selfie:

My husband with Tony Abbott the proud new owner of our 3 year old Daewoo fridge bought on gumtree for $300 #gumtree #tonyabbott A photo posted by Emily Hastings (@emilyhastings_) on Dec 4, 2015 at 4:36pm PST

The fridge’s former owner, Emily Hastings, told Buzzfeed News that a woman named “Margie” bid for the three-year-old Daewoo, but it wasn’t until the former-PM came to pick it up that they realised it was Margie Abbott.

“We dealt with someone called Margie and it wasn’t until they showed to pick it up we realised that it was the former prime minister’s wife,” Hastings said.

“She was really down-to-earth but they were both definitely in a bit of a hurry. Plus I’m pretty sure there were some security outside.

“Tony was just a regular dude in a baseball cap.”

We’re sure he’s already putting it to good use, I mean, we know the man enjoys a cold beverage: