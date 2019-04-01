"I tried the machine that preps the perfect bottle for my baby when I'm too tired to function."

Feeding your baby can be an emotional rollercoaster. Most mums worry if their baby is feeding correctly, getting the nutrients they need to grow or making sure they have a sufficient supply of milk.

There are so many feeding choices to make too, such as, do you give your baby a bottle with expressed milk? Do you supplement a breastfeed with a bottle of formula or substitute a breastfeed with a formula feed?

Every mum and baby pair is different. When it comes down to it, every mum wants the best for her baby. So if you choose to feed your baby with formula, Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day & Night takes a lot of the hassle out of preparing a bottle of milk with clean, boiled water served at the optimal temperature. The Perfect Prep machine is a best seller and has a bit of cult following among parents, and the new Day and Night version features a glow light and volume control. Let’s give it a whirl.

When I gave birth to baby Edward nine months ago, I decided to mix feed. This means alternating feeds between breast milk and formula. The mix feed (also known as combination or supplemented feed) enables me to continue to nurse him giving me the comfort of knowing that my baby is receiving the benefits of breast milk while the top-up of formula gives him the extra calories he needs to gain weight for his age.

I’ve chosen to go back to work before my 12 months of maternity leave is up, and Tommee Tippee's machine has made the transition smoother. Supplementing Edward’s feeds with formula a couple of times a day means that my husband Thomas (who calls himself the “second banana” since Edward was born) can get involved in feeding the baby. It also allows a family member or carer to feed him when we’re both working giving me the peace of mind knowing that every feed will be made up correctly.