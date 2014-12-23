The farmer who wasn't going to give up until he'd found these two little boys.

Here’s your Christmas hero.

His name is Tom Wagner.

He is a farmer from Central Queensland – a grazier whose property is at the mouth of Expedition National Park, near Taroom.

He has lived there for 40 years.

On Sunday he could have continued working his land and tending his cattle.

He could have gone waterskiing, like he had planned.

He could have watched the cricket, or he could have made the trek to Roma to start his Christmas shopping (cause let’s face it most men we know haven’t actually started it yet have they?)

But he didn’t.

And the reason why? Well this Tom Wagner is an Australian and after the tragic couple of weeks we have had he wanted some good news, some joy, a happy ending.

We are a hardy lot, we bounce back quickly and get on with it. We are tolerant and kind and usually forgiving.

But not recently. Recently we’ve had our share of knocks and so many of us after seeing the incredible suffering that others have been through, even if we weren’t there ourselves, feel a little bruised.

We’ve had a tough time and this bloke, Tom Wagner, a father of three had had enough.

It was time for some good in the world.

And you know what, like a lot of quiet unassuming men and women he actually did it. This guy gave us a happy ending.

“I’ve obviously been watching the news and I know it was a week of absolute disasters,” he told News Limited.

He didn’t want another one.

So when he heard there was a family missing in the nearby national park he knew he “just had to find them”.

Steven van Lonkhuyzen and his two sons Ethan, 7, and Timothy, 5, had set off from Brisbane to drive to Cairns on December 11. On the 15th his wife began to get worried when she realised it had been days since they had been seen or heard of.

A police search began and a massive media campaign started up to plea for anyone with information to contact the police.

On Sunday Tom Wagner was tending cattle when he remembered that he had seen a vehicle matching the description of the family’s on the news.

“I realised where they had been and thought they could be in the park next to us,” he said.

“It’s 100,000 acres of really rough country, it’s massive and easy to get lost in.

“I thought, if it was my own kids, just how frightening that would be. I had to go and find them, I just hoped I would find them alive.” He told News Limited.