Tom Meagher reveals his "unhealthy obsession" with his wife's killer.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

He has turned his anger and grief into something he hopes is constructive “not destructive” but Tom Meagher – the husband of Jill Meagher has told an Irish journalist he still has thoughts of revenge on his wife’s convicted rapist.

It was two-years ago when Tom’s wife Jill was raped and murdered in Brunswick – she was found in a shallow grave six days later 50km from her home.

Jill had been walking home from a night out.

The public response to her murder was widespread. More than 30,000 people marched down Sydney Road in her memory three days after she was found.

A serial rapist who was out on parole at the time was jailed for 35 years for the crimes.

But for Tom Meagher living in the same city where his wife was murdered was too much. Meager left Melbourne to return to live in Ireland mid way through this year saying

“I found it very difficult to live in a city where something like that happened – not because that usually happens in that city just because it happened to Jill,”

He took up a position with White Ribbon Ireland in the hopes to get men to think more deeply about the culture of masculinity.

“The idea is to make it very clear, that you are not going to enable this, that you are not going to involve yourself in a conversation if it goes to topics that are denigrating women,”

In a recent Irish radio interview on RTE Radio he said that he had gone through an obsession with finding out how Jill’s attacker had come to be free and rape and murder Jill.