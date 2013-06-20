Thursday's news in just two minutes.

1. Jill Meagher’s husband, Tom, appeared on ABC’s 7.30 last night and gave a moving interview in which he expressed anger that his wife’s murderer Adrian Bayley was allowed to walk the streets at the time of Jill’s attack; and shared his personal memories of Jill. He said that when he learned of Bayley’s previous convictions he, “felt furious. I’m still furious when I hear anyone say it, whenever I read it, my blood boils.” He said of Bayley, “This man is unrepentantly evil. He’s been let off too many times by our justice system.”

Yesterday Adrian Bayley was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 35 years. You can read more here.

2. St Kilda Football Club has placed player Stephen Milne on indefinite leave after he was charged with four counts of rape over an incident in 2004. St Kilda president Greg Westaway released a statement yesterday, which read: “The Board acknowledges this is a most serious matter, one that is distressing to all the parties involved. It also recognises that the extended timeframe of the matter and the complexities of the issues involved, make it without precedent. In considering the matter the Board has been mindful of the rights and obligations of everyone impacted.”

Milne will remain as a listed player and according to reports from News Limited, Milne will fight any ban that is longer than two weeks.

3.has apologised for the comments she made about the victim of the Steubenville rape case. Yesterday a story appeared in Rolling Stone alleging Williams said the victim was “lucky”. In response to the media furor that occurred, Williams responded on her blog saying: “I am currently reaching out to the girl’s family to let her know that I am deeply sorry for what was written in the Rolling Stone article. What was written – what I supposedly said – is insensitive and hurtful, and I by no means would say or insinuate that she was at all to blame.

“I have fought all of my career for women’s equality, women’s equal rights, respect in their fields – anything I could do to support women I have done. My prayers and support always goes out to the rape victim. In this case, most especially, to an innocent sixteen year old child.”

4. Fashion designers Dolce and Gabbana have been sentenced to almost two years in jail for tax evasion. They’re accused of trying to avoid paying tax on $1.3 billion of income. Lawyers for the Italian pair say they will appeal.