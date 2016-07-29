The votes are in. Tom Hiddleston has been named 'Rear of the Year'.

Who needs an Oscar when you’ve won the male “Rear of the Year” award?

Tom Hiddleston has been awarded the accolade for his amazing bum work in the AMC miniseries The Night Manager.

“The votes flooded in when Tom revealed his well-toned rear on our TV screens,’’’ the Rear of the Year Competition website says.

The NSFW sex scene in The Night Manager actually inspired a hashtag #Hiddlesbum, which Hiddleston addressed in an interview with W Magazine.

“I’m here to tell you that my butt is not dangerous,” he said.

That may be so, but it looks like it did give him an edge on the Rear of the Year competition. (Post continues after video.)

We actually were able to get our hands on Tom Hiddleston’s bottom’s acceptance speech. It reads as follows:

“Oh, wow. Oh my God. I can’t believe this is actually happening. You sit around for so many years and then bam, you’ve won the Rear of the Year.

“I want to thank the cast of The Avengers for not kicking me too hard, the wardrobe stylist from The Night Manager for framing me so perfectly, and Tom Hiddleston’s girlfriend Taylor Swift for keeping me whipped and encouraging me to shake it.