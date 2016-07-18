There’s really nothing worse than attempting to cuddle up to your significant other during a romantic movie date, only to be constantly pestered by the popcorn-rustling, whispering and text messaging of other movie-going people.

Luckily, Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift have a tactic for dealing with such an annoyance, and it involves booking out an entire cinema so that no COMMONERS can intrude into your special moment.

The pair, currently residing on the Gold Coast while Tom films his next movie, hired an entire movie theatre to watch Ghostbusters.

OK, so they weren't entirely alone -- their celeb pals Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo crashed their romantic date.

It was the first time TayTay has mingled with Aussie star Chris, with a source overhearing the singer introducing herself to the Thor actor.