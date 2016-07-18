Tragedy as a Queensland toddler is run over by a car in the driveway of her family home.

A Queensland toddler is fighting for her life after being run over by a 4WD in the driveway of her family home on Sunday afternoon.

The 17-month-old girl, Taya Parker, was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital before later being moved to Brisbane’s Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital where she is now receiving specialist care.

“The child is in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries,”Senior Sergeant Angelique Maloney told The Courier Mail, adding, “Both parents were home, they are very distraught.”

Police shut down the road following the incident. Source: iStock.

The incident is now being investigated by forensic crash and child protection units, Maloney said.

According to neigbours, who watched on as Taya was put into an ambulance, the family are fairly private, but can often be heard playing with their daughter in the backyard.

“It’s so sad,” one neighbour said, continuing, “It can happen in a split second, kids are so quick.”

Another neighbour commented, “Fingers crossed she is okay.”

Taya's parents Jayce and Jen Parker have been at their daughter's bedside since the accident.