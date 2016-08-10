A proud mum shared a photo of her daughter online. The response was sickening.

It’s horrible to think even tiny toddlers are assigned unrealistic body standards, but this nasty case of online bullying proves it’s a sad reality.

A distressed mother has described how she and her partner proudly shared an image of their daughter, only for the 14-month-old to end up cruelly labelled ‘fat’.

On Reddit’s BeyondTheBump page, the mum explained they meant to only post the image on web forum Daddit before they also accidentally published to picture site Imgur.

But they never expected to draw vicious hate from commenters.

“Two people said she was unhealthily overweight and that we should take better care of her. My 14 month old. Who is perfectly healthy and thriving at a normal weight,” she wrote on Reddit, hitting back at the trolls.

“Chunky babies run in both of our families. It makes me so sad that at one year old, she is already getting negative comments about her weight.”