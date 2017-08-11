Toddler dies after being rescued from a home filled with dead animals.

Warning: This post describes a case of child abuse and may be distressing for some readers.

A one-year-old girl in the US has died in hospital shortly after being discovered in a house filled with more than a dozen dead animals, including 15 dead snakes.

Arez Marie Isabelle Schrodi, 21 months old, was found in her grandparents home in Ohio early Sunday morning. She was discovered unconscious and taken directly to hospital where she died shortly after.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, a live boa constrictor, a rabbit and a dog have also been removed from the home which police say has “cleanliness issues”.

#UPDATE: 21-month-old girl ID’d as toddler who died after being pulled from home with 16 animal carcasses: https://t.co/kgIZB4METQ pic.twitter.com/LHG2aL1ECe — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) August 7, 2017

Police told reporters at least four adults and three children had been living in the home alongside the animals, as well as the carcasses of 15 snakes and a cat.

According to local television station WHIO-TV, Animal Rescue Center investigators said at least 12 of the 15 dead snakes were pythons and that lack of food or medical care was what caused their deaths.

As for the little girl, police investigations into her death are ongoing with toxicology tests reportedly underway.

“We don’t have anything as far as the cause of injuries and stuff, exactly,” Dayton police Lt. Gregg Gaby told reporters. “We’re still under investigation at this point.”