Toddler almost dies after flesh-eating bacteria attacks her lungs while on holiday in Thailand

When West Australian couple Sharna and Brendan Marshall left from Perth airport to travel to the Thai island of Khao Lak, two hours from Phuket, they expected the toughest thing about their 10-day holiday would be the plane trip with two young kids.

But six weeks later they are still away after their 18-month old nearly lost her life to a flesh eating bacteria that attacked part of her lung leaving her critically ill.

The family of four from Eaton left Perth on June 26 with Kensi, 4, and Amarli, 18-months-old, excited about their holiday. They were travelling to meet friends, to relax, to spend some family time together.

Amarli, 18-months-old became seriously ill. Image via GoFundMe.

Upon arrival, Amarli came down with what they suspected was a cold.

“We had a doctor come and check her in the hotel and he said she was OK.” Mrs Marshall told Colliemail.

“We were still a bit worried so we ended up taking her to Phuket hospital on July 3.”

They never knew what would happen next.

Mrs Marshall told The West Australian that they had diagnosed her with pneumonia, but that they feared something else was going on.

Doctors informed Sharna and Brendan that Amarli had more than a cold and that they had to transfer her to Bangkok where a team of professionals could assess her.

“At that point they couldn't really tell us what was wrong, only that she had very low red blood cells, very low white blood cells, and a very low platelet count, so her blood wasn't clotting the doctors were really concerned."