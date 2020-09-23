Todd Sampson grew up thinking his sister was his cousin. He found out the truth by secretly recording his parents.

Sampson's father was a labourer and spent his entire work day pouring sugar into vats at Coca Cola. His mother worked at KFC on the checkout.

He remembers trying to stay awake for her to return from her midnight finishes, only to be woken up by the smell of KFC as she walked through the door.

"What I remember most about that place is feeling this sense of community. Everyone's struggling there and I remember growing up with kids and having so much fun - not having a lot - but not noticing it. But my parents were very stressed about putting food on the table," he told Do.

Sampson grew up in an impoverished small town in Canada. Image: ABC. "I remember my dad got sick, and he wouldn't stop working, and he was blacking out, but he didn't stop working because he needed to provide," he said.

Thinking back, it was a comment from his father that would go on to sculpt his life's purpose.

"One day when I was a kid I was joking about his [my dad's] hands being hard. They were all calloused, and he put his hand out and put my little hand over his and said 'son, you do not need to have hands like this, you can use your mind, and you can do better things than I have done'. It's a moment I will never forget," said Sampson.

"If my life is defined by fear and curiosity, it's also defined by the fear of being poor," he said.

To begin with, Sampson would spend his school days mucking around with his mates in classrooms.

But then his science teacher saw potential in him and got him put into the 'special' class at school, usually reserved for the kids of the more wealthy families in the area.