Winning couple sets the record straight over Today Show's cash giveaway "scam".

Yesterday morning, Josh Huxley answered his phone, uttered the words “I wake up with Today” and won $130,000.

Camera crews captured the whole moment on live television.

But what should have been a happy moment for Josh and his wife, Diane, quickly soured when many viewers claimed the breakfast show’s Block of Cash Giveaway was an elaborate scam.

One viewer, Coralie Allan, claimed that the show was taking paid calls to enter the giveaway well after the competition had closed, and argued the winner had already been chosen well in advance.

"Block of Cash Giveaway has been shown to be a scam as evidenced by the call to Josh Huxley of Halekulani, 10th May, 2017 - where a television crew filmed him answering the phone 'live' in order to win a major jackpot," Allan wrote in Change.org petition.

Many other viewers agreed that the presence of a TV crew outside the Huxley's Halekulani home, on the New South Wales central coast, meant the winner had been predetermined long before the call was actually made.

Now, Josh and Diane are speaking out about the controversy, telling Daily Mail that claims the whole thing was rigged are "absolute rubbish".