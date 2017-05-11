Furious viewers accuse Today Show of running a scam after "deceitful" cash giveaway.

Channel Nine has denied accusations from outraged Today Show viewers that they are running a ‘scam’ after giving away a $130,000 Block of Cash jackpot on Wednesday.

Coralie Allan, along with hundreds of Facebook users, accused the breakfast TV show of taking paid calls for entry to the competition despite the winner being already chosen – a claim Channel Nine denies.

WATCH: Today Show viewer Josh Huxley receives the call, winning him $130,000.

“Block of Cash Giveaway has been shown to be a scam as evidenced by the call to Josh Huxley of Halekulani, 10th May, 2017 – where a television crew filmed him answering the phone ‘live’ in order to win a major jackpot,” Allan wrote in Change.org petition.

Allan claimed that the presence of a TV crew meant the winner must have been predetermined long before the call was made – which relies on the entrant answering “I wake up with Today” to receive the prize money.

She also said the Block of Cash giveaway terms and conditions state the competition closes at 4.30pm the day before, yet the hosts were “encouraging people to call in and enter as there was supposedly still time to be in the draw” 20 minutes before the call.

"The hosts were encouraging people to ring in and enter at a cost of $0.55 cents per call or SMS, knowing that the competition for that draw had closed."