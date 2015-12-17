Today, in naked Kardashian news... Kourtney!

Barely a day goes by without the world being treated to the unclothed body parts of a Kardashian, or at a pinch, a Jenner.

Today, with her sister Khloe busy working out and her other sister Kim selecting push presents, it fell to Kourtney Kardashian, 36, to do the honours.

She shared a picture of herself from an upcoming Vanity Fair shoot starkers, facing away from the camera.

The snap indicates that, like many women, Kourtney Kardashian has a bum.

If you believe tabloids and Justin Bieber, the mother-of-three has been bedding a, let’s face it, still-pubescent Justin Bieber, 20 (who you just know still uses the term MILF).

He posted a charming picture of himself standing in front of a woman, whose only visible body parts were her legs.

“Lord knows,” he labelled it, which is totally asking for trouble since Kourtney’s ex-partner refers to himself as Lord Disick.

Who knows what Kourtney is trying to say with her butt? Is it, “I am sleeping with a really young idiot”? Is it, “Kiss my ass, Scott Disick”? Or is it simply, “Here is my butt”?

We’ll never know. Was there ever been a family more in love with their own bums? Probably not.