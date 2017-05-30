Introducing the three ingredient Toblerone Mousse you can make in the MICROWAVE.

Prepare to weep. Prepare to watch those that you serve this to weep. From joy, from joy. Always from joy.

This INSANELY simple, RIDICULOUSLY delicious recipe is happiness and love in a cup.

There are only three ingredients (no eggs!) I make most of it in the microwave (yes, you read me right! In the microwave, although you can use the stove) and it truly is a food sent down directly from the Gods!

Note: This recipe serves 12 – I wanted to serve it in my fancy schmancy Limoges Porcelain tea cups (which are massive) so I did “double serve” cups i.e. recipe serves 12, but I just made it in 6 cups. It will set faster if you divide it into 12 cups, however, it should be noted, this is a divinely silky, smooth mousse as opposed to an airy, fluffy one.

The other option is that you could set it in a massive bowl, one that everyone just serves themselves from, but again, this would take longer to set!

Ingredients

400g Toblerone (You can use Dark Choc Toblerone if you like but I use Milk Choc Toblerone)

2 cups thickened cream

210g white marshmallows (note: I used pink and white in the pictures below but I recommend using white only so as to get more of the Toblerone flavour)