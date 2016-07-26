To the pregnant women who might be more frightened than usual.

Weighing heavily on our minds today is the devastating mistake that saw two babies administered nitrous oxide in place of oxygen in June and July in Sydney’s Bankstown Hospital.
On the 13 of July, Sonya Ghanem gave birth to a healthy baby boy by caesarean section at Bankstown Hospital. Within an hour, he had died after being given what doctors thought was oxygen.
Another baby was also administered what doctors thought was oxygen in an operating theatre at Bankstown Hospital. At this time, the family has not yet permitted details to be released.
The story is splashed across the media, including Mamamia. The Hospital, the area health service, the NSW Health Department, the gas supply company and the NSW Minister for Health, Jillian Skinner, are facing questions as to how such a mistake could have happened, as they rightly should.
But, right now, as you read this, in all likelihood there are women giving birth to their babies at Bankstown Hospital. And at other hospitals. There are women pacing the floor of their delivery room, breathing through their contractions, the pressure of their baby weighing down through their pelvis.