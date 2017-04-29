'How my husband and I came to the decision to not circumcise our son.'

Yesterday I was sitting with a girlfriend while our children were enjoying a play date and the topic of circumcision came up. She had asked if we had circumcised our son and the reasoning behind our choice – out of curiosity.

This got me thinking, what is the reason for circumcision? Why do we or don’t we do this? I was actually somewhat clueless as to answering why others make the choices that they do and to be totally honest, I never gave it all that much in-depth thought. ‘Each to their own’ and ‘whatever floats your boat’ has always been my usual stance on this kind of stuff.

So last night I raised the subject with a few other close friends, and I realised how touchy this topic can be. I heard horror stories from them, of them being judged and shamed for their choices – not only by other parents or their friends and family but by medical professionals they had sought advice from. You see, it seems more often than not this subject has us parents too scared to even share their experience, what their choice was/is or to ask advice from others.

We should be able to openly discuss this without fear of judgement or persecution from the self-appointed parenting police.

My Experience

Until recently I was a mother of only daughters and looking back then – even with our third daughter and choosing not to find out the gender during my pregnancy with her – I don’t think it was something we gave that much attention to. Maybe because we thought she was a girl or maybe because gender just wasn’t a big issue to us, so it hadn’t crossed our minds. Or maybe because I had two kids under four and was heavily pregnant so I didn’t have the time or energy to think about anything other than surviving through each day with my sanity and body still intact.

Yes, I am sure all three reasons are fairly ignorant, and not much of an excuse for not knowing what we would do if we were put in the position to make that choice. I won’t lie, it more than likely it did pass in conversation at some stage between my husband and myself but never in depth or memorable enough to recall our thoughts on it. I definitely did see my fair share of debates online though, and let me tell you, us mamas can be brutal! Maybe that’s really the reason why I wanted to bury my head in the sand when it came to this topic: Because I had seen other mothers ripped to shreds for sharing and making either choice.